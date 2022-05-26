British model Kate Moss denied on Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend, actorJohnny Depp ever tossed her down a flight of stairs, saying it never occurred. "He never shoved, kicked, or hurled me down any steps," Moss said as a witness in Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard in December 2018 for an op-ed she penned for The Washington Post in which she identified herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse” according to a report by NDTV.

Heard, did not mention the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor in the op-ed, but he has sued her for insinuating he was a domestic abuser, asking $50 million in damages.

Heard, who was born in Texas, countersued for $100 million, saying she had been subjected to "rampant physical assault and torture" at his hands.

Heard highlighted a supposed incident in which Depp allegedly shoved his former girlfriend Moss down a flight of stairs during her testimony earlier this month.

That reference gave Depp's attorneys the opportunity to bring Moss as a witness to answer the accusation, and she testified via video link from Gloucestershire, England.

Moss, said that she had a romantic involvement with Depp from 1994 until 1998.

She was questioned about an event that occurred during the couple's trip to a Jamaican resort.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did, and there'd been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back" Moss explained.

"And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention” she added.

Moss was not cross-examined by Heard's counsel.