A Talent Gone Too Soon: In Memory of Awtar Kaul

Like Mani Kaul and Kumar Shahani, Awtar (born in Srinagar, Kashmir), had received formal training in filmmaking. In the 1960s, he was a film student at the City University of New York. In 1969, Mani Kaul made Uski Roti, based on a story by Hindi writer and pioneer of the nayi kahani movement, Mohan Rakesh. The same year also saw the release of Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome and Basu Chatterjee’s Sara Akash. These low-budget films did not depend on conventional ideas of the “star”. The filmmakers turned to literary works for their narratives. Their sophisticated use of imagery and sound placed them in a distinctive space apart from mainstream commercial cinema, thus heralding the “new wave” or “parallel cinema” in Hindi.