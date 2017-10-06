Yashwant Sinha In Search Of 'New Job': BJP Slams Senior Leader For Sharing Dias With Cong's Manish Tewari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed senior party leader Yashwant Sinha over his participation in the launch ceremony of a book by Congress leader Manish Tewari, saying that Sinha is in search of a 'new job' that is why he is attending the grand old party's event.
This statement comes a day after Sinha was seen attending a book release event of the Congress leader Manish Tewari.
While speaking to ANI, BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao said "Yashwant Sinha is today in the company of the Congress party, which has given the most corrupt government ever. I'm shocked to see that Sinha is seeing great virtues in the Congress party because he is in search of a 'new job'. We can also see that Sinha is running after Rahul Gandhi, someone who is himself unemployed politically as of today".
Echoing similar views, another governing party leader Anil Baluni stated that it was clear now from where Sinha was acquiring his 'new-found' knowledge on economy.
"We are shocked and sad to see our senior leader attending Congress' party's event. He meeting the Congress proves that they are brainwashing him in all aspect. It's really unfortunate to see one of our leaders to part ways from us. Also it has been made clear now from where Sinha is acquiring his 'new-found' knowledge on economy," he said.
Yesterday, Sinha, while addressing the gathering at the release of a book authored by Congress leader Manish Tewari, reportedly made an oblique comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why he recently gave a long speech on the economy of the nation.
Sinha had earlier castigated Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of making a mess of the Indian economy.
(ANI)
Jaswant Sinha's picture is on Newspapers and Internet where his one hand has been grabbed by Kajriwala and second hand is grabbed by Manish Tiwari the most foul mouthed Congressi .
Sinha theek thikane lag gaya .Congress and Kejriwala unki rahi sahi izzat ka jallos nika denge.Good riddance .
Yeshwant has become desperate, after receiving people's reaction, which equated him to the Congress Clown Prince,RaGa. He has now joined, another failed revenue officer, AK to take on Modi. Now the Duo will unleash irrelevant dirty rants against Modi. From this alliance it has become clear that Yeshwant,like AK, is also badly affected by the DEMO and by his rash actions wants to threaten Modi from taking any action against him. AK after having been forced go silent has suddenly found a partner to carry on with his foolish mudslinging. I think Yeshwant is contemplating to quit BJP and join AAP. Probably he is thinking of coming back into the parliament in 2019.