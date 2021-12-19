Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Germany Tightens Travel Restrictions On UK Amid Omicron Scare

In view of the rapid spreading of Omicron variant in UK, Germany's national disease control center, Robert Koch Institute, included United Kingdom's name to the list of 'virus variant areas'.

Representational Image | AP

2021-12-19T16:06:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 4:06 pm

Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there.

The country's national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

The new restrictions, which will go into effect at midnight Sunday, come as the U.K. reports a record high number of new coronavirus infections. On Saturday, the country saw 90,418 new cases.

The U.K. joins eight African countries, including South Africa, on Germany's list of “virus variant areas.”

The Robert Koch Institute's announcement comes in the wake of tightened restrictions for other countries across Europe as the continent faces a fourth wave of infections.

Starting Sunday, France and Denmark are considered “high risk areas,” meaning those who are not vaccinated or recovered from the virus must quarantine for 10 days. Dozens of countries, including nearly all of Germany's direct neighbors, have now been added to this category. 

