China Issues Top Warning For Coastal Areas Ahead Of Typhoon

The red alert China issued is the most serious in its four-tired alert system, prompting authorities to prepare evacuations, suspend train and air travel and require vessels to return to port.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
China Issues Top Warning For Coastal Areas Ahead Of Typhoon
China has issued its top warning for coastal areas of Zhejiang province ahead of a strong typhoon.

Heavy rain was expected in Zhejiang, Shanghai and nearby provinces on Friday before Typhoon Lekima hits land on Saturday morning, then weakens as it moves north.

Parts of northern Taiwan closed offices and suspended classes at schools on Friday, as the storm passed northeast of the island.

The red alert China issued is the most serious in its four-tired alert system, prompting authorities to prepare evacuations, suspend train and air travel and require vessels to return to port.

The National Meteorological Center said Lekima was gusting at 209 kph and traveling northwesterly at 13 kph.

(AP)

