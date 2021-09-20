Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International 9 Yemenis Executed By Houthis, Allegations Of 'Due Process Not Being Met' Surface

9 Yemenis Executed By Houthis, Allegations Of 'Due Process Not Being Met' Surface

This barbarism must end, US' top diplomat in Yemen said.

9 Yemenis Executed By Houthis, Allegations Of 'Due Process Not Being Met' Surface
Execution of 9 civilians in Yemen, September, 2021 | Twitter

Trending

9 Yemenis Executed By Houthis, Allegations Of 'Due Process Not Being Met' Surface
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T08:21:14+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 8:21 am

The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom on Sunday condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country's Houthi rebels over allegations that they were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.

The Iranian-backed Houthis on Saturday publicity executed the nine by firing squad. Hundreds of people, mostly Houthis and their supporters, attended the execution in the infamous Tahrir square in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the trial in which the nine were convicted and sentenced to death did not meet “the requirements of fair trial and due process," according to a statement from Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief.

Related Stories

Yemen: Houthi Rebels Execute 9 Over Senior Official's Killing

Dujarric said the secretary general “deeply regrets” the executions, which caused outrage across Yemen including in Sanaa, where people usually refrain from criticizing the Houthis for fear of reprisals.

Rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthis' Supreme Revolutionary Council, tweeted that they have rejected the UN's challenge to the rebel-controlled judiciary.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The nine were among more than 60 people the Houthis accused of involvement in the targeted killing of Saleh al-Samad in April 2018. They were charged with spying for the Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging war against the rebels for years in an effort to bring back Yemen's internationally recognised government to power.

Al-Samad, who held the post of president in the Houthi-backed political body, was killed along with six companions in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition in the coastal city of Hodeida.

The US' top diplomat in Yemen, Cathy Westley, called the trial “sham” that followed “years of torture and abuse” of the executed people.

“This outrageous action is another example of the Houthi indifference to basic human rights...This barbarism must end,” Westley said in a message posted on the embassy's Twitter account.

The British embassy in Yemen also condemned “the brutal Houthi execution", which showed “blatant disregard" for a fair trial and due process.

The nine, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested months after al-Samad's killing. They were held for months in undisclosed places where they suffered inhumane treatment, according to Abdel-Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer representing one of the people executed.

The UN secretary general also condemned the killing of at least six people from the same family when a suspected airstrike by the by the Saudi-led Coalition hit their vehicle Saturday in an area between the provinces of Shabwa and Bayda.

He urged warring sides of Yemen's war to stop fighting and encouraged Yemeni parties to engage with the UN “in good faith and without preconditions” to relaunch talks for a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis swept across much of the north and seized Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government.

The stalemated conflict has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Yemen Yemen War Yemen Attack Houthi insurgency Houthi rebels Middle East International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Fire Breaks Out Inside Migrant Camp In Greece

Fire Breaks Out Inside Migrant Camp In Greece

US Stems Flow Of Haitian Migrants, Starts Flying Them Back Home

Kremlin Party Leading In Russia's Early Election Results

Justin Trudeau Makes Final Appeal Ahead Of Canada Election, Says Canadians Need A Govt That Follows Science

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Tropical Storm Peter Forms Over The Atlantic Ocean

Policeman Escorting Polio Workers Killed In Pakistan

Taliban Warns Female Workers Of Kabul City To Stay Home

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Advertisement

More from World

Indonesia Retrieves Most-Wanted Militant's Body From Jungle

Indonesia Retrieves Most-Wanted Militant's Body From Jungle

Israeli Army Arrests Last 2 Of 6 Palestinian Prison Escapees

Israeli Army Arrests Last 2 Of 6 Palestinian Prison Escapees

Israeli Army Arrests Last 2 Of 6 Palestinian Prison Escapees

Israeli Army Arrests Last 2 Of 6 Palestinian Prison Escapees

Wary Of Taliban US Citizens Live In Hiding In Afghanistan

Wary Of Taliban US Citizens Live In Hiding In Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Chief Minister of Punjab; expected to tap 32 percent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Seema Guha / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Gaikwad, Bowlers Help CSK Beat MI

IPL 2021: Gaikwad, Bowlers Help CSK Beat MI

PTI / Gaikwad batted through the innings to lift Chennai Super Kings from 7/3 to 156/6. Mumbai Indians could manage only 136/8.

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Outlook Web Bureau / The news came just a few days after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup.

Advertisement