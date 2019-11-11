Poshan
Mushtaq Ali Triophy: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur In Mumbai Squad After National Duty

Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur were on national duty for the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, which India won 2-1

PTI 11 November 2019
India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-11-11T20:31:45+0530

India stars Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur have returned to the Mumbai squad for the last four league matches of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

The trio was on national duty for the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, which India won 2-1.

In the last T20I at Nagpur on Sunday, Iyer and Dube played key roles in India's 30-run win.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are unbeaten in the national T20 tournament. They have defeated Mizoram, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh so far.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team.

In another development, a highly placed source claimed that the ban on India opener Prithvi Shaw ends on November 15 and the youngster is being considered for the last league game  which will be played on November 17.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hangewadi, Parikshit Valsangkar, Raunaq Sharma, Dhurmil Matkar, Tushar Deshpande, Sujit Nayak and Atif Attarwala.

