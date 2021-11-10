Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu

US Open champion Emma Raducanu held serve in the opening game but lost the next six while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wang Xinyu's serve.

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu
Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during the second round match of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz against China's Wang Xinyu. | [Twitter: @the_LTA]

Trending

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T10:43:10+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:43 am

Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu upset US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. (More Tennis News)  

The 18-year-old Raducanu, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wang's serve.

Raducanu lost a 4-2 lead in the second set but won it in the tiebreaker. She took a medical timeout before saving two match points on Wang's serve at 5-4 in the third but the qualifier broke Raducanu again and closed out the win in her next service game.

Wang Xinyu next plays Alison Riske. The eighth-seeded Riske defeated Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-4.

Second-seeded Simona Halep beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Jasmine Paolini of Italy, and third-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States eased past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-2.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Also advancing were Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, and Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Emma Raducanu Simona Halep Austria Other Sports Tennis Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Awarded MBE For Fighting Child Poverty

England Tour Of Pakistan 2022: Two More Games Added To Five-match T20 International Series

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: Getting To Final Would Be Hell Of Achievement, Says Eoin Morgan

ISSF Presidents Cup: Manu Bhaker Wins 2nd Gold, Rahi Sarnobat Pockets Women’s 25m Pistol Silver

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bengal Stun Karnataka To Storm Into Quarterfinals; Mumbai Ousted

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand: Where To See T20 World Cup Semi-final Match Live

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Overpower Punjab By 7 Wickets To Top Group A

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Deepak Hooda’s 75 Powers Rajasthan Beat Haryana To Qualify For Knockouts

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Deepak Hooda’s 75 Powers Rajasthan Beat Haryana To Qualify For Knockouts

Women’s Boxing World Championships Set To Be Postponed Due To Covid-19 Pandemic In Turkey

Women’s Boxing World Championships Set To Be Postponed Due To Covid-19 Pandemic In Turkey

Groupism In Dressing Room Made Virat Kohli Bitter, IPL Hurt India In T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed

Groupism In Dressing Room Made Virat Kohli Bitter, IPL Hurt India In T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed

Rookie Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Umran Malik Breaks Into India A Squad For South Africa Tour

Rookie Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Umran Malik Breaks Into India A Squad For South Africa Tour

Read More from Outlook

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Seema Guha / Meeting of National Security Advisors on Afghanistan is due to take place on today in New Delhi, China and Pakistan have opted out of it. Whereas, many central Asian countries are expected.

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Outlook Web Desk / Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Aseer Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket board, she announced on twitter.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like it happened in 1962.

Advertisement