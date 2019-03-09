﻿
Will MS Dhoni Ever Play For India In India?

In Dhoni's absence, his heir apparent Rishabh Pant will don the gloves against the visiting Aussies

09 March 2019
Will MS Dhoni Ever Play For India In India?
Will MS Dhoni Ever Play For India In India?
Continuing with its workload management ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup this summer, the Indian team management has decided to rest former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the last two remaining ODIs against Australia.

Dhoni, 37, featured prominently in recent outings as India continue to zero in on the team for the mega event in England. He was the man of the series in Australia as India won their maiden ODI series Down Under.

The wicketkeeper-batsman continued his good form against the Aussies by anchoring India's win in the first ODI at Hyderabad with an unbeaten 59. But he failed in the subsequent outings on Nagpur and Ranchi.

And the announcement came just after the match, which India lost by 32 runs at Dhoni's home ground.

"We will have some changes in the last two games. Mahi will not be playing in the last two games. He will be taking rest," India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar told.

In Dhoni's absence, his heir apparent Rishabh Pant will don the gloves against the visiting Aussies.

It doesn't come as a surprise, especially considering the close proximity between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and World Cup.

Dhoni will feature prominently for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and is almost certain to play in the World Cup as India's first-choice wicketkeeper.

The 'resting' could also mean that the legend might have played his last game in India Blues on home soil as there are no home matches till October.

In the recent past, the Indian team management has rested skipper Virat Kohli and other bowlers.

It's worth noting that last March, the Indian team management did announce that the BCCI will monitor the workload of top 50 Indian cricketers during the last IPL. Expect a similar vigil during this year's IPL, which starts later this month.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Australia

or just type initial letters