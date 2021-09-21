Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Cup 2021: Underdogs ATK Mohun Bagan Face FC Nasaf Threat In Inter-Zone Semis

ATKMB are without central defender Sandesh Jinghan, while heavyweight Hugo Boumos had to miss out for Finnish Euro 2020 star Joni Kauko.

AFC Cup 2021: Underdogs ATK Mohun Bagan Face FC Nasaf Threat In Inter-Zone Semis
Roy Krishna will be once again be ATK Mohun Bagan's go-to man for goals against FC Nasaf in their AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semis. | File photo

Trending

AFC Cup 2021: Underdogs ATK Mohun Bagan Face FC Nasaf Threat In Inter-Zone Semis
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T17:13:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 5:13 pm

Up against a formidable opponent in unfamiliar territory, ATK Mohun Bagan will start as underdogs in their AFC Cup Inter-Zone semifinal against FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan here on Wednesday. (More Football News)

ATK Mohun Bagan are without central defender Sandesh Jinghan, who has joined Croatian club Sibenik since the 1-1 draw with Bashundhara Kings which saw the Indian side advance as South Asian Zonal champions.

Another heavyweight Hugo Boumos is also out, having been omitted from the squad to make way for Joni Kauko, a newly signed midfielder who appeared in all three of Finland’s matches at UEFA Euro 2020 earlier this year.

The 2020 Uzbekistan Super League runners-up will play the make-or-break clash in the familiar surrounds of Markaziy Stadium, a venue where they have tasted defeat just twice in 11 home matches this season, including their 3-2 win over Turkmenistan’s FC Ahal in the previous round of the continental tournament.

In contrast, ATK Mohun Bagan have had to travel via Dubai in their bid to advance to next month’s Inter-Zone Final against Lee Man FC of Hong Kong, and have been out of domestic league action since March, with three AFC Cup group stage fixtures in August their only competitive action in over six months.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Despite the lack of competitive preparation matches, Antonio Lopez Habas’ side hope to make up for it in talent and ambition.

The star attacking duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams have travelled after combining for three of the team’s six goals in the group stage, while goalkeeper Amrinder Singh will be aiming to build on a positive start to life at ATK Mohun Bagan.

Fans of the Kolkata-based side will, at the very least, be expecting a far better result than the last Indian team to venture to Karshi for an AFC Cup clash, with Dempo suffering a 9-0 defeat in the group stage back in 2011.

Nasaf are match fit, focused and in form. Chasing the trophy, a decade after the club won it in 2011, the settled nature of Ruzikul Berdiev’s outfit is underlined by the fact there are no changes to the squad which successfully navigated the Central Asian Zonal Final last month.

Serbian duo of Marko Stanojevic and Andrija Kaluderovic – both goal scorers against Ahal – may be well known to fans from outside Uzbekistan, but Nasaf’s strength lies in their deep pool of young local talent, with Sherzod Nasruallev, Khusayin Norachaev, Akmal Mozgovoy and Khusniddin Alikulov all under 25, and all influential in the competition so far.

Berdiev’s charges have proved impossible to contain in Asia this season, averaging 67 percent of possession and 21 shots at goal per outing over their four fixtures and scoring multiple goals in every match.

Tags

PTI Antonio Habas Amrinder Singh Roy Krishna Sandesh Jhingan David Williams Uzbekistan Football AFC Cup ATK-Mohun Bagan Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Coach Bozidar Bandovic Says '8 Weeks Enough To Run For 90 Minutes'

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Coach Bozidar Bandovic Says '8 Weeks Enough To Run For 90 Minutes'

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada Vows To Finish ‘Unfinished Business’ In UAE

Live Streaming Of Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021: When And Where To Watch

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Retains Number One Spot

Defensive Frailties Return To Haunt Fearless Borussia Dortmund

Jamal Musiala Injury Overshadows Bayern Munich Training

IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Delhi Capitals Resume Campaign Against Laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ramiz Raja Slams 'Western Bloc' After England Refuse To Tour Pakistan, Invokes India 'Target' - WATCH

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Sports

European Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus To Escape UEFA Ban?

European Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus To Escape UEFA Ban?

India Women Suffer Nine-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women In First ODI

India Women Suffer Nine-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women In First ODI

KKR Recharged After Big IPL 2021 Win Vs RCB - Here's How They Celebrated: See Video

KKR Recharged After Big IPL 2021 Win Vs RCB - Here's How They Celebrated: See Video

Saudi International, Asian Tour In Historic Partnership To Tee Off 2022 Golf Season

Saudi International, Asian Tour In Historic Partnership To Tee Off 2022 Golf Season

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Covishield Row: UK Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Covishield Row: UK Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Seema Guha / UK's decision to put Indians vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and asking Indians vaccinated with both doses to isolate for 10-days has raised a row.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

Outlook Web Desk / The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am. A police party has been rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.

Advertisement