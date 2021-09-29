Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab CM Channi Reaches Out To Sidhu, Offers Dialogue To Resolve Issues

'The (state) president is the head of the party. The head has to sit among the family,' he said, adding that Sidhu had agreed to meet.

Punjab CM Channi Reaches Out To Sidhu, Offers Dialogue To Resolve Issues
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | PTI

Trending

Punjab CM Channi Reaches Out To Sidhu, Offers Dialogue To Resolve Issues
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T17:49:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 5:49 pm

Amid the ongoing political chaos in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday reached out to a miffed Navjot Singh Sidhu in abid to resolve issues through talks following  the former cricketer resigned as the Punjab Congress chief.

Channi also said the party is supreme and the government follows the party's ideology.

"I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over the telephone today. Party is supreme and the government accepts the party's ideology and follows that. (I told him that) you should come, sit and talk,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

“The (state) president is the head of the party. The head has to sit among the family," he said, adding that Sidhu had agreed to meet.

Sidhu, who had abruptly put in his papers plunging the Congress into a fresh crisis, on Wednesday broke his silence, questioning the appointments of the director-general of police, state's advocate general and “tainted” leaders.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Channi, however, defended the appointments, saying he had acted on the basis of feedback from the party members.

“I have no objection or any ego in anything,” he said, indicating that he was ready to review the decisions.

Asked what was Sidhu's response to his offer to talk it out, Channi said that Sidhu told him that he would give the time for the meeting.

“We will sit with him and talk," he said.

To a question, Channi said Minister Pargat Singh and some other leaders went to meet Sidhu.

Asked if Sidhu had done the right thing, Channi said he could not comment on it.

“I will never deviate from the issues of the people of Punjab,” he asserted.

He said, “Whatever feedback we got from colleagues and others and whosoever can be appointed, we appointed. But the decisions will be taken according to the will of the people of Punjab.”

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Charanjit Singh Channi Navjot Singh Sidhu Chandigarh Punjab CM Punjab Congress Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Teenage Pak Terrorist Urges To Return Home As Army Captures Him Alive

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Solving DRDO Espionage Case

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

UP: 9 Congress Workers Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta

Disgruntled Sidhu Raises Questions Over Official Appointments, 'Tainted' Leaders In Punjab

IMD Predicts Cyclonic Storm Of Gujarat Coast, Fishermen Asked To Refrain From Ventures Into Sea Till Oct 2

After Luizinho Faleiro’s Resignation, Goa Congress Leader Accuses TMC Of ‘Defection’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from India

On Duty Cop Shoots Self At Delhi High Court

On Duty Cop Shoots Self At Delhi High Court

Teenage Couple Paraded In UP With Shoes Around Neck And Blackened Faces For Alleged Affair

Teenage Couple Paraded In UP With Shoes Around Neck And Blackened Faces For Alleged Affair

ED Summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali In Money Laundering Case

ED Summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: Doctors Perform Advanced Immunodiagnostic Technique To Transplant Heart

Mumbai: Doctors Perform Advanced Immunodiagnostic Technique To Transplant Heart

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Ashwani Sharma / Youths within the age group of 18 to 35 years, are more prone to suicides. Loss of livelihoods, jobs and marriage related matters are some of the dominant factors causing suicides.

Advertisement