Nutrition Tips: Recipes for Monsoon Season

In our series on nutrition tips for monsoon, we discussed how monsoon rains may pose certain health risks and why is it important to be careful with what you eat.

We bring you few recipes for rainy season

Recipe 1: Tandoori Fruit Bites

Ingredients

For Marination:

•2 tbsp mustard oil

•2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar/ normal vinegar

•1 tsp anardana powder

•1 tsp sugar

•1 tsp black pepper, crushed

•1/4 tsp deghi mirch

•1/4 tsp cumin powder, roasted

•1/4 tsp black salt

•Salt to taste

•1/2 tsp honey

•1 pinch hing

•2 Tbsp chana dal powder/ besan, roasted

•Fruits to be used: Ramphal; pineapple, semi-ripe; guavas; green apples; pears

How to Make Grilled Fruit Chaat Bites:

•Rub mustard oil, vinegar, anardana powder, sugar, crushed black pepper and roasted cumin powder. Keep rubbing the mix for 5-10 minutes to make a good blend.

•To this blend add remaining ingredients. Thicken this mixture with roasted chana dal powder.

•Cut the fruits in bite size pieces. Coat with the marinade and immediately roast on a tandoor or hot oven.

•Serve warm with coriander chutney.

Recipe 2: Gluten-Free Raw Banana Kachori

Ingredients

For outer covering:

•4 large Raw bananas

•3 tbsp Rice flour

•As per taste Salt

•1 tbsp Green chilli paste

For the filling:

•4 tbsp Groundnuts (crushed), roasted

•1 tbsp Green chilli paste

•1 cup Fresh coconut, grated

•10 Curry leaves, finely chopped

•2 tbsp White Til (sesame seed), roasted

•As per taste Salt

•1/2 tsp Zeera

•1 tbsp Lemon juice

•2 tbsp Coriander leaves

•For frying Oil

For the yogurt dip:

•100-gram Yogurt

•As per taste Salt

•1 tbsp Green chilli paste

•Pomegranate (anaar)

Method: Dough Making -

•Take the raw bananas, boil it and mash it.

•Now take a bowl add the mashed banana in it, add rice flour, green chilli paste, salt, 1 tsp oil. Mix it this well and keep aside.

For the filling:

•Take a bowl add grated coconut, green chilli paste, roasted and half crushed groundnuts, roasted white sesame, zeera, curry leaves, lime juice, salt, coriander leaves. Mix it well.

•Take the covering mixture and make round ball of it , apply little oil on your hand and now take each ball and now add the filling in it and give it round shape.

•Apply rice flour and keep it aside. This way make all the kachoris.

•Now heat oil in a kadhai (wok) and on slow flame shallow fry kachoris till golden brown.

•Serve it with yogurt dip or ketchup.

For dip:

•In a bowl whip the yogurt (curd) well. Add groundnuts, salt, sugar, green chilli paste, pomegranate into it and mix well.

•Serve it with kachori.