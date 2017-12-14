PM Modi Commissions Scorpene-Class Submarine, Kalvari, Calls It Excellent Example Of 'Make In India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

PM Modi called it " an excellent example of 'Make in India'".

Earlier, he reached Mumbai late last night to attend the commissioning ceremony.



"The prime minister landed at Mumbai at around 11 pm and proceeded to the Raj Bhavan where he will stay overnight," an official had told PTI.



He was received at the airport by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.