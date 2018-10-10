﻿
Pakistan's Spy Agency Gets New Boss, Lt Gen Asim Munir Appointed Head Of ISI

Pakistan's Spy Agency Gets New Boss, Lt Gen Asim Munir Appointed Head Of ISI

Munir, who previously served as the head of the Military Intelligence (MI), was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General by the Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Pakistan Army's media wing on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as the new cheif of the country's powerful and infamous spy agency ISI.

Munir, who previously served as the head of the Military Intelligence (MI), was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General by the Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He replaces Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

Mukhtar assumed the office of the Inter-Services Intelligence director general in December, 2016.

Munir has also served as the commander of the Force Command Northern Areas. He was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018.

The Army also announced several key top level transfers after army chief promoted five major generals to the next rank last month.

PTI

