Fuelling More Power To Women Entrepreneurship - Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna

The ocean's depth is quantified only by diving deep. Similarly, the joys of owning an entity is kenned only by stepping in it, says the lady restaurateur.

The world's full of entrepreneurial success stories of men as they hold reigns of this space tight, though we have a host of women holding better positions than their male counterparts in numerous industries. However, societal norms don't give much credit to women reaching towering heights professionally as they are looked upon as the impuissant ones amongst the human race and are supposed to dwell deep into their domestic lives and leave their zealous selves in the dark. Breaking barriers are some women who've ascended well in their vocations, holding the professional world in their palms, flying sky-high to reach unbelievable heights. Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna lists amongst such power women who've stepped forward from their comfort zones, leading the torchlight in designing their lives on their own, which serves enough fuel for aspiring ones to follow the path.

Here's one modern woman who's not stepped back with the trepidation of societal pressure or failure emanating from a conservative part of India - Uttarakhand. Holding a fine example of how women should mend their lives and hit it right, she's a firm believer that "She", denoting woman, is just not betokened to look after the kitchen and children, there's much more to her than that, and she wants to showcase "Her" capabilities through her own life's instances. "One needs to take charge of their careers and look upon building it. Times are transmuting, and people need to habituate to this transition, especially in smaller parts of the country where a woman working is still a big deal," apprises Shilpa.

Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna's not an incipient name amongst business circles as owning a successful chain of restaurants has got her to the forefront. Owning three exclusive restaurants, namely "Pizza Italia - Be a pizzatarian", "Idli Bar" and "Angrezi Beat", she's peregrinating to entrepreneurial success. Establishing eight outlets spread across the state, the aim is to come up with more in the coming months and make hers a global brand having a base across India and who knows even internationally in the near future.