The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:57 pm National

Man Punches, Kicks Woman Inside Gym In This Video After She Complains Of Misbehaviour

The police are investigating the case and trying to arrest the accused who fled away following the incident.
Outlook Web Bureau
Man Punches, Kicks Woman Inside Gym In This Video After She Complains Of Misbehaviour
Man Punches, Kicks Woman Inside Gym In This Video After She Complains Of Misbehaviour
outlookindia.com
2017-08-19T15:03:53+0530

A man has been booked for assaulting a woman at a gym in Indore,  Madhya Pradesh

A case of molestation has been registered against the accused.

A video surfaced on social media where the man can be seen punching and kicking the woman at a gym after she complained about his behaviour during the workout.

Subsequently, the accused, Puneet Malviya, a resident of the Mandsaur district thrashed the woman.

Advertisement opens in new window

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Here's the video:

The woman alleged that the man passed lewd comments to which she objected and complained to the gym trainer.

The police are investigating the case and trying to trap Puneet, who fled away following the incident.

"A case of assault and molestation has been registered and we are investigating," Shashikant Kankane, DSP said.

Meanwhile, gym trainer Ranit Sonane said that the accused escaped following the incident adding that the CCTV camera would help nab him. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Indore Madhya Pradesh National News Analysis
Next Story : Positive Result On Merger Of Two AIADMK Factions In A Day Or Two, Says Panneerselvam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters