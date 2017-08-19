Man Punches, Kicks Woman Inside Gym In This Video After She Complains Of Misbehaviour

A man has been booked for assaulting a woman at a gym in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

A case of molestation has been registered against the accused.

A video surfaced on social media where the man can be seen punching and kicking the woman at a gym after she complained about his behaviour during the workout.

Subsequently, the accused, Puneet Malviya, a resident of the Mandsaur district thrashed the woman.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Here's the video:

#WATCH Man punches & kicks a woman at a gym in #Indore after she complained about his behavior during workout #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/eFQWUrMlbz — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017

The woman alleged that the man passed lewd comments to which she objected and complained to the gym trainer.

The police are investigating the case and trying to trap Puneet, who fled away following the incident.

"A case of assault and molestation has been registered and we are investigating," Shashikant Kankane, DSP said.

Meanwhile, gym trainer Ranit Sonane said that the accused escaped following the incident adding that the CCTV camera would help nab him. (ANI)