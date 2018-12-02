India Will Host G-20 Summit In 2022, Announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will host the G-20 summit in 2022, the year the country would celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Independence.

The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

Modi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the two-day summit held Buenos Aires in Argentina's capital.

Italy was to host the international forum in 2022. Thanking Italy for allowing India to play the host, Modi invited G-20 leaders to India in 2022 which also marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality," the prime minister tweeted after making the announcement.

G-20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

The G20 Summit is an international forum bringing together the 19 leading and emerging economies of the world and the European Union (EU), that account for 85 per cent of the world's economy and over two-thirds of the population, to hold discussions over tackling the economic challenges in the world.

Afterwards, Modi emplaned for New Delhi after a hectic three-days in Argentina during which he attended the 13th G20 Summit for state leaders, apart from hosting a number of high-profile and historic meetings.

The Prime Minister started the proceedings of his Argentina visit by attending the Yoga for Peace Event at the La Rural Fairgrounds, following which he held a meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He also attended the first-ever trilateral summit with Japan and the United States of America, where he coined the term "JAI" (Japan-America-India) for the newly-formed partnership to promote peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Russia-India-China (RIC) Informal Summit, the first such meeting since the one held in Saint Petersburg in 2012.

The Prime Minister also met a host of other eminent world leaders, including the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.

PTI and ANI