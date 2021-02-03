UP Shocker! Woman Stabbed, Forced To Drink Acid By Neighbour

In a spine-chilling incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. The victim was also forced to consume acid.

However, police did not confirm charge of giving acid to the woman.

What had happened?

Satyendra Singh entered the house of Kajal at Kasimpur village in Kadar Chowk area late on Monday night, forced her to consume acid and was stabbed by him, according to a complaint by victim's family.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, which referred her to Bareilly for better treatment. An FIR has been registered and Singh was arrested, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

The reasons of the attack are not known yet as the woman could not speak and a probe is on, the SP said.

The woman used to live with her children and family members as her husband worked in Delhi as a labourer, police said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine