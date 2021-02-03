February 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP Shocker! Woman Stabbed, Forced To Drink Acid By Neighbour

UP Shocker! Woman Stabbed, Forced To Drink Acid By Neighbour

The woman was rushed to a hospital, which referred her to Bareilly for better treatment.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP Shocker! Woman Stabbed, Forced To Drink Acid By Neighbour
Representational Image
UP Shocker! Woman Stabbed, Forced To Drink Acid By Neighbour
outlookindia.com
2021-02-03T14:17:32+05:30

In a spine-chilling incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. The victim was also forced to consume acid.

However, police did not confirm charge of giving acid to the woman.

What had happened?

Satyendra Singh entered the house of Kajal at Kasimpur village in Kadar Chowk area late on Monday night, forced her to consume acid and was stabbed by him, according to a complaint by victim's family.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, which referred her to Bareilly for better treatment. An FIR has been registered and Singh was arrested, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

The reasons of the attack are not known yet as the woman could not speak and a probe is on, the SP said.

The woman used to live with her children and family members as her husband worked in Delhi as a labourer, police said. 

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Government Seals Deal With HAL For 83 Tejas Jets At Aero India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Lucknow Acid Attack National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos