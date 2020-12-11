63 Couples Tie Knot In UP Mass Marriage

A government-sponsored mass wedding function took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district that witnessed 63 marriages, including that of a middle-aged widow and her daughter, officials said.

The marriage programme took place under the state government's 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' at Piprauli village in Gorakhpur on Thursday, officials said here.

Beli Devi (53) had got married to one Harihar, who died 25 years ago. The couple bore three daughters and two sons. At the event, she got married to Harihar's brother Jagdish (55), who was till now single.

Devi's youngest Indu (27) also got married to one Rahul (29) at the wedding function.

In the function, 63 couples got married in the presence of senior officials, including the block development officer (BDO) among others.

“My two sons and two daughters are already married. So, with the marriage of my youngest daughter, I decided to marry my 'Devar' (husband's younger brother). All my children are happy,” Devi told reporters.

“My mother and uncle took care of us and I am very happy that they will now look after each other also," her daughter Indu said.

