Today's Politics Infatuated With Hatred...Want To Step Back: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Over a week after his coalition government collapsed, former Karnataka Chief Minister

H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he wants to "step back" from politics and termed his entry into the field accidental.

Expressing unhappiness over the current state of politics, the JDS leader said it was not good for people as it was dominated by hatred and caste.

"Today's politics is not for good people. Today's politics is filled with infatuation towards caste, hate politics...The way certain feelings are instigated in people by a section, the way youth today are deflecting from their path...can I correct all these things? God will see," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters at Hassan, he said "Don't bring my family into this repeatedly. I'm not here to stick on in politics...looking at today's politics, I myself want to step back from politics.

I have come into politics accidentally, I became chief minister accidentally...." Kumaraswamy said.

He also rejected reports that his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was likely to be the JD(S) candidate from K R Pet, where a by-election is necessitated following the disqualification of rebel party MLA Narayanagowda.

Kumaraswamy resigned as chief minister on July 23 after the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government was defeated in the floor test leading to BJP BS Yeddyurappa's victory in the house.

Following this, the 17 rebel MLAs-14 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -who had resigned from the coalition government were disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

The MLAs were subsequently expelled from their respective parties.

