Monday, Nov 08, 2021
The Fool Who Increased VAT Will Have To Reduce It: KCR Attacks Centre On Fuel Prices

K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana said that the state government didn't increase the VAT on petrol, therefore the onus is on the centre to reduce its price.

K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing the media. He talked about the increasing petrol prices. | Twitter

outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T10:52:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:52 am

Stating that the BJP has no moral right to ask States to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday demanded the Central government to remove the cess on the petroleum products instead.

Slamming the State BJP leaders who announced agitational programmes against the TRS government for discouraging farmers not to go for paddy cultivation this Rabi season, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said it was the Centre which is not willing to procure paddy from the State.

KCR told reporters here this evening that the ruling TRS government has not increased VAT on petroleum products and the question of reduction does not arise.  While slamming the central government, he said, "...Which fool will ask us to decrease (VAT)? The fool who increased it will have to reduce it."

“The cess on petrol and diesel should be withdrawn. We will not allow you to rest (until the NDA government does that). The entire paddy grown in Telangana should be procured by the Centre. The State BJP leaders should stop making hollow statements and they need to make the Centre agree to this and get orders accordingly,” KCR said.

He said though the international crude prices are still hovering at a lower range, the Centre in the name of cess inflated the fuel prices therby burdening the common man.

According to him, the international prices never touched USD 105 per barrel after 2014, though the Centre increased the prices.

"We have not hiked VAT. We have not increased even a paisa so the question of reduction does not arise. Ever since the TRS government was formed, VAT has not been increased. Which fool will ask us to decrease (VAT)? The fool who increased it will have to reduce it," KCR said.

“I am demanding the government of India to remove the total cess levied on petrol and diesel. It is possible and it is for benefit of the country. Because without any increase in crude oil prices in international market, the government has unnecessarily levied the cess on petrol and diesel, burdening the poor and middle-class people. Now, if the government is sincere towards the poor people of the country, it should withdraw the total cess...," KCR said.

“We will continue to fight...and we will hold dharna for withdrawing cess on petrol and diesel,” he said.

“These people are lying about the international (crude) prices. They are imposing cess so that it would not come under the divisible pool. It is burdening the common people. They are evading States devolution,” KCR alleged.

The Telangana BJP chief B Sanjay Kumar on Saturday announced that the party would take up agitational programmes to ensure the State government also reduces the VAT. He also demanded that the State government should buy paddy from farmers.

“Delhi BJP says one thing and the silly (sic) BJP (State unit) says another thing. Which is correct?,” KCR wondered.

For the past several days, the Telangana government has been requesting the farmers not to go for paddy cultivation this season as the Centre is reluctant to buy the commodity.

“We will raise the issue (paddy procurement) in Parliament. We will also hold dharnas in districts. And if need arises MPs, MLAs, MLCs from Telangana, including Chief Minister, will hold dharna in Delhi,” KCR said.

KCR said the Telangana Agriculture Minister requested farmers to give up paddy cultivation in view of the Centre’s lackadaisical attitude to procure paddy.

KCR further said his party would also support farmers’ stir in the North and would not allow the Centre to rest until those “anti-farm laws” (three new agri laws) are withdrawn.

Alleging that the Telangana BJP leaders are claiming they would file cases against him and send him to prison, KCR dared the leaders to touch him.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Telangana National
