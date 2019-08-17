The Congress-led Rajasthan government's decision to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the lynching of cattle trader Pehlu Khan has given fresh hope to his family which now believes justice will be served.

Irshad, Khan's elder son, told news agency ANI that the recent judgment by a district court -- acquitting all six accused in the 2017 lynching case -- had left them disappointed.

"The Rajasthan government's decision to get the case probed again has given us hope. Inshah Allah, we will now get justice," Irshad said.

"Our hopes have revived after this government's order. It'll ensure justice to us. But, we'll go to High Court also," said Pehlu Khan's wife.

Pehlu Khan's younger son, Mubarik who drives a lorry said: "I have invested 9 months of my earning in pursuing the case in court. When I heard about the judgment I was shattered.

"Two of my brothers stay at home and not earn because of the court case. Justice is denied because police diluted the case and produced no evidence," he said.

Pehlu Khan, a cattle trader, was beaten to death allegedly by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar district 2 years ago.

The SIT will probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation. The team will be headed by Deputy Inspector General SOG Nitindeep Ballagan and also comprise SP, CB-CID Sameer Kumar Singh and Additional SP, Vigilance, Samir Dubey. It will submit its report within 15 days. Documents and oral evidence, which were not collected before in the case will be collected by the SIT, the government said.

After the investigation, the government will approach the higher court against the district court's order and will take the help of a senior lawyer.

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Gehlot had said the government will appeal against it and had a clear position that no form of mob lynching should take place.

(With inputs from ANI)