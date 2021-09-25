Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19

The survey has found that people above 60 years age group in the state are at the top to have developed anti-bodies against the Covid-19.

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19
Nearly 90 percent Himachal Pradesh population develops anti bodies against Covid-19. (File photo)

Trending

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T17:01:30+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 5:01 pm

The sero survey in Himachal Pradesh has found 87 percent of the state’s population has developed anti-bodies against the Covid-19 virus.

The survey was conducted by the state’s health department in collaboration with National Institute of Epidemiology and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The state has already attained top position in the country in administering first Covid-19 vaccination dose to its population.

The survey has found that people above 60 years age group in the state are at the top to have developed anti-bodies against the Covid-19.

The experts attribute the immunity to the vaccination taken by the participants in the study, while the immunity in others could be result of their exposure to the COVID-19 infection.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Kinnaur topped among the districts in the state to have developed immunity against Covid-19 with 95.6 percent of its population reporting high level immunity. While, Una—a border district with Punjab reported 76.1 percent immunity, the lowest in the state.

The survey also children in the state having developed immunity against Covid-19 with 53.6 percent of children aged 6-9 years, and 61.5 percent of children aged 10-17 years having also developed immunity against the virus.

About 95.5 % of the people,who were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 and 97.6% people,who were vaccinated with the second dose of Covid-19 were found to have developed immunity against the virus.

Hemraj Bairwa, Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM) said the government had sent medical teams in the blocks for a house to house survey of the selected participants to collect the blood samples.

Himachal Pradesh has covered a population of 56.41 lakh for the first dose of vaccination, while 25.28 lakh have been administered the second dose.

The targeted population was only 53 lakh but now the vaccination teams are also covering migrants workers and tourists .

The November 30 has been set date for 100 percent coverage for Covid-19 both doses in the state.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Himachal Pradesh COVID 19 COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused

Radical Forces Attempting To Gain Legitimacy Setting Dangerous Precedence: Rajnath Singh

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

Ahead Of IAF's Air Show, Fighter Aircrafts, Chinooks Roar Over Srinagar

Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from India

Latest GoI Document Claims To Have Arrested 76 Hurriyat Leaders Post Article 370 Abrogation,Their Security Withdrawn

Latest GoI Document Claims To Have Arrested 76 Hurriyat Leaders Post Article 370 Abrogation,Their Security Withdrawn

MCD Engineer, Who Discovered Dara Shukoh’s Grave, Stumbles Upon A Possible Medieval Era Treasure Trove In UP

MCD Engineer, Who Discovered Dara Shukoh’s Grave, Stumbles Upon A Possible Medieval Era Treasure Trove In UP

India Calls Pakistan 'Arsonist, Disguising Itself As Fire-Fighter' At UNGA

India Calls Pakistan 'Arsonist, Disguising Itself As Fire-Fighter' At UNGA

Medical Device Park Worth Rs 5000 Cr To Come Up At Nalagarh , Centre Clears Himachal Proposal

Medical Device Park Worth Rs 5000 Cr To Come Up At Nalagarh , Centre Clears Himachal Proposal

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement