April 21, 2021
Poshan
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Education minister urged everyone who came in recent contact with him to get themselves tested.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 April 2021
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-04-21T20:30:34+05:30
A day after announcing the postpone of UGC-NET exams, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive.

"This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," he tweeted.

"All the work of @EduMinOfIndia is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions," he added.

-With PTI inputs.

