Patted For Covid Handling In Kerala, KK Shailaja Dropped From Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet

Health Minister KK Shailaja, who earned praise for her handling of the Covid-19 crisis, is not a part of the new state cabinet, which is set to have freshers from CPM and CPI, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan being the only old face.

Kerala had witnessed the Nipah virus outbreak twice, in 2018 and 2019. KK Shailaja, also known as "Shailaja Teacher", was praised for handling the Nipah virus crisis in the state. Shailaja was also appreciated for the way she managed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, to be sworn in on May 20, will have a 21-member cabinet, LDF convenor and CPI (M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has decided to nominate its newly elected MLAs, K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchu Rani and G R Anil as ministers in the new government, while senior party leader and Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar as the deputy speaker.

The decision was taken at the party's state council meeting held here on Tuesday, he said.

The meeting also decided to appoint senior party leader and minister in the outgoing ministry, E Chandrasekharan, as its legislature party leader.

(With PTI inputs)

