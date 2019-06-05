Nutrition Tips For You: What Is The Best Time To Drink Green Tea, How To Brew It ?

Our #Nutrition Tips : Can One Drink Green Tea On Empty Stomach In The Morning received several queries from readers. We reproduce some of the questions and the answers:

Q: What is the perfect time to drink Green Tea and how long should it be boiled/brewed?

A: The best time to have Green Tea is 30-40 minutes before or after a big meal, like brunch or lunch.

The Green Tea should be brewed in hot water @80-90 degrees (not 100 degrees boiling hot) for one minute, and then strained and consumed.

Drinking Green Tea is beneficial on an empty stomach, especially for weight loss, but it should be brewed correctly. It is also rich in anti-oxidants.

Q: When I drink Green Tea I feel acidity, so should I take Green Tea or should I stop it?

A: If acidity continues, you can stop Green Tea. You can take herbal infused water like - mint, coriander leaves, lemon water.

Q: Is simple tea also harmful for us in the morning?

A: Any kind of tea on an empty stomach creates acidic stomach. So, it is recommended that you take something like murmura (puffed rice), makhana or biscuits along with tea. Don’t have tea on complete empty stomach.

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com