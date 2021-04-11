Maharashtra: Following An Argument, Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Leaves Her To Die On Highway

In a horrifying incident, a man in Maharashtra attempted to kill his wife by slitting her throat, following an argument.

The victim has been identified as one Ruksana Pathan (25). Her husband slit her throat and left her to die on the Mumbai-Nashik highway late Thursday, police said.

Soon after, a few passers-by found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the Dhamangaon stretch of the busy highway at around 10:45pm and alerted the police, officials said.

"Bhiwandi police rushed in and got her hospitalised. Our probe has found that her name is Ruksana Pathan and she lived with her child at her parents’ place following a fight with her husband, who slit her throat along with an accomplice," he said.

They dumped Ruksana on the highway under the cover of darkness thinking she was dead, he said, adding that the duo was yet to be arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

