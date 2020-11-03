LPG Cylinder Delivery New Rules: All You Need To Know

If you are someone who gets your Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder delivered at home, please take note of this new rule. Customers will be required to furnish a one-time-password (OTP) to get their LPG Cylinders.

Oil companies will implement the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders. DAC is already underway in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It will be implemented in 100 smart cities first.

Customers who want home delivery of their LPG cylinders will get a code on their registered mobile number. Successful delivery of LPG Cylinders will only take place when the customers provide the OTP Code to the delivery person.

For the convenience of the customers, Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking. LPG refills common booking number for the entire nation is 7718955555 and it is a 24x7 service for the customers.

"The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said in its release

