Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Lal Krishna Advani's Birthday: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Among Many Wish Him

Senior BJP Leader Lal Krishna Advani turned 94 years today. PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and many other leaders wished him on his birthday.

LK Advani turns 94 today | PTI

2021-11-08T09:51:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 9:51 am

Former deputy prime minister and BJP's longest-serving president Lal Krishna Advani turned 94 on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various other leaders greeted him and lauding his contributions to the country and the party.

PM Modi said in a tweet that the nation remained indebted to him (LK Advani) for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride, 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Advani as an inspiration and guide, and said he is counted among those most respected leaders whose scholarship, foresight and intellect are acknowledged by everyone. 

BJP president JP Nadda praised the veteran leader for taking the party to the masses and paying a key role in the country's development. Wishing him a long and healthy life, he said the nonagenarian leader was an inspiration to crores of party workers. 

The principal architect of the BJP's rise as a major national political party as he tied its fortunes with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s, Advani crafted and shaped the Hindutva politics, and spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Born in Karachi in pre-partition India, Advani joined the RSS and then the Jana Sangh which evolved into BJP.

(With PTI Inputs)

