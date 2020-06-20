June 20, 2020
Poshan
India's Coronavirus Tally Nears 4 Lakh With Highest Single-day Spike Of 14,500 Cases

The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,13,830 Coronavirus patients cured so far.

PTI 20 June 2020
India's Coronavirus Tally Nears 4 Lakh With Highest Single-day Spike Of 14,500 Cases
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for the residents of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slums at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
PTI Photo
India's Coronavirus Tally Nears 4 Lakh With Highest Single-day Spike Of 14,500 Cases
outlookindia.com
2020-06-20T10:16:32+0530

India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,13,830 patients cured so far, while there are 1,68,269 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am.

One patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 54.12 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the ninth day in a row.

The country has witnessed a surge of over two lakh infections from June 1 till 20 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. 

