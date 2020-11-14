November 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Five Die After Consuming Excessive Liquor In Rajasthan

Five Die After Consuming Excessive Liquor In Rajasthan

There is no angle that the men consumed spurious liquor, say police

PTI 14 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Five Die After Consuming Excessive Liquor In Rajasthan
Representational Image
Five Die After Consuming Excessive Liquor In Rajasthan
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T18:18:56+05:30

Five men died after they allegedly consumed excessive liquor in the Kaman area of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday.

The men fell ill after consuming excessive liquor and they were admitted to hospitals in the area, the police said, adding the cases were reported in the past two days.

“Postmortem of four men was not conducted as the family members had already performed the last rites. Therefore, the exact cause of their death is not known. The fifth man died at a hospital in Mathura (UP) and the reason of his death would be clear after the post-mortem report is available,” station house officer of Kaman police station Sumeet Meherda said.

He said the victims were liquor addicts.

“So far, there is no angle that the men consumed spurious liquor. An excise department team is probing the matter,” the SHO said.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Muslims Are In A State Where Being Quiet Makes Their Survival Hard And Speaking Up Makes Them Anti-National’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rajasthan Liquor bottles Alcohol Comsumption Alcohol & Drinking National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos