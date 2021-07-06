Delhi Tuition Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Two Students

In a shocking incident, a Delhi-based tuition teacher, 30, was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting two of his students. One of the victims was his 13-year-old niece. The incident occurred in Bawana in the outer region of the national capital.

The incident was revealed on July 1 after the man's niece informed her parents about the assault, police said on Monday,

The minor also complained that the man threatened her to not disclose the matter to anyone, police said, adding that her parents then filed a complaint.

Police said the accused teacher used to take tuitions for over 10 children at his house on daily basis.

A senior police officer said a case was registered under IPC sections and the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested.

However, after his arrest, a nine-year-old girl from his class also alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him following which she approached the police with her complaint.

Meanwhile, the locals staged protest at Bawana village and blocked roads.

Police said the accused allegedly forced a few of his students to watch obscene videos on his phone.

The 9-year-girl also alleged that the accused forced her to watch obsence video and also threatened her not to reveal this matter to anyone, they added.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine