March 03, 2021
Corona
Delhi MCD Election Results 2021: AAP Leading In Four Wards

More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
The election officials on Wednesday said that AAP candidates were leading in four wards as the counting for municipal bypolls.

The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C wards. The Congress candidate was leading in Chauhan Bangar.

More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28.

Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.

The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP and the Congress were main rivals is expected to out later on the day.

With PTI inputs

