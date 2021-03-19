March 19, 2021
Poshan
Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Reply To Plea Challenging New IT Rules

The court listed the plea filed by Quint Digital Media Ltd for further hearing on April 16.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 March 2021
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the new Information Technology rules which seek to regulate digital news media.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notices to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and granted them time to file their responses.

The court listed the plea filed by Quint Digital Media Ltd for further hearing on April 16, along with another similar petition which was filed earlier by the Foundation for Independent Journalism and The Wire.

According to amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi India High Court Judiciary: Courts & Contempt Technology Social Media National

