Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Covid-19| Delhi Witnesses Surge Due To Most International Air Traffic: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Covid-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the maximum international flight traffic is the reason stricter measures have been implemented in the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.(File photo)

2022-01-07T15:22:46+05:30
Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 3:22 pm

Delhi is expected to add 17,000 cases to its Covid-19 infection tally with a positivity rate of around 17 per cent on Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

He said Delhi was the first to witness a surge in infections because most of the international flights come to the capital.

"That is the reason we have implemented stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 as compared to other states. Some people may say that this is not needed but it is better than repenting later," Jain told reporters.

On the World Health Organisation terming the Omicron variant of Covid-19 "not mild", the minister said only experts will be able to tell if it is mild or not.

"I can give you the data I have. Delhi has around 31,498 active cases and only 1,091 hospital beds are occupied. When we had an equal number of cases last time, around 7,000 beds were occupied," Jain said.

PTI Satyendar Jain New Delhi COVID-19 Delhi Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Delhi International Airport National
