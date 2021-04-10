April 10, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  EC Adjourns Polling At Station 126 In Sitalkuchi Amid Reports Of Violence

EC Adjourns Polling At Station 126 In Sitalkuchi Amid Reports Of Violence

The decision comes against the backdrop of five persons being killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
EC Adjourns Polling At Station 126 In Sitalkuchi Amid Reports Of Violence
In separate incidents, five people were shot dead in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of the Assembly elections on Saturday.
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
EC Adjourns Polling At Station 126 In Sitalkuchi Amid Reports Of Violence
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T14:58:10+05:30
Also read

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday issued an order to adjourn elections at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal amid reports of violence.

According to a spokesperson of the poll panel, the decision was based on an interim report filed by special observers. Detailed reports have been sought from them and the state Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm.

The decision comes against the backdrop of five persons being killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior district police officer said.

"According to preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Cooch Behar Killings, Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Election Commission National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos