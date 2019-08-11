Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Flood-Affected Areas Of Karnataka

﻿
Amit Shah, also the BJP president, arrived by a special aircraft from Chennai at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and set out on the survey of some of the affected areas onboard an army helicopter.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-11T17:25:59+0530

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Karnataka, where 31 people have lost their lives and more than four lakh have been displaced.

Shah, also the BJP president, arrived by a special aircraft from Chennai at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and set out on the survey of some of the affected areas onboard an army helicopter, official sources said.

He is accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and Hukkeri BJP MLA Umesh Katti.

An official earlier in the day said the home minister will assess the flood situation in Belagavi district.

The unprecedented floods since last week have claimed 31 lives, and forced more than 4 lakh people to leave their homes in 80 Taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka.

Almost all the rivers in the state are in spate.

The worst affected districts are Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Yadigir, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.

(PTI)

Amit Shah Karnataka Aerial Surveillance Floods
