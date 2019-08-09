﻿
After Samjhauta, Pakistan To Stop Thar Express Over Abrogation of Article 370: Report

The move comes a day after Pakistan government stopped the Samjhauta Express at Wagah border.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
Pakistan government on Friday said it will stop the Thar Express, the last remaining train link with India, over abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kahsmir.

Pakistan Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced that Thar Express services (Jodhpur-Karachi) will be stopped, news agency ANI reported.

On Thursday, Pakistan government stopped the Samjhauta Express at Wagah border.

Pakistan's Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media in Islamabad that Pakistan has closed the Samjhauta Express train service with India. However, Indian railway officials had said the train service has not been suspended and they had no information from the neighbouring country on it.

(With ANI Inputs)

