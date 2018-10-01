A couple of days after Riz Ahmed revealed his love for iconic Bollywood phrase "Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is pleased)" from 80's hit Mr. India, Hollywood A-lister Tom Hardy stepped into the shoes of legendary Amrish Puri in a bid to impress Indian fans. And he seemed to have done it, in a menacing way.

After almost two decades of its release, the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer, directed by Shekhar Kapur, still continues to fascinate fans. An atypical film in that time, the super-hero film revolves around an invisible hero and an insane general hunting the formula that makes one invisible.

Puri's Mogambo delivers possibly the greatest Bollywood catchphrase of all time, "Mogambo khush hua". The character itself is hailed as one of the greatest antagonists in Indian cinema, often comparing with Amjad Khan's Gabbar Singh in 'Sholay'. Yes, there's Gabbar's 'kitne aadmi thay' too, vying for the top honours in one-liners category.

Watch it here:

Tom Hardy gives us his best #mogambo - what’s the verdict?

Think u can do better?

Post urs here with #mogambo before the single drops Oct 3rd... pic.twitter.com/TEkyvi9vdt — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) September 30, 2018

Relive that famous scene here:

Hardy is known for portraying characters with grey shades and is often considered as one of the best villainous actors in Hollywood. There's Bane in 'The Dark Knight Rises', John Fitzgerald in 'The Revenant,' James Delaney in hit TV series 'Taboo,' etc.

He, along with Ahmed, are promoting Marvel Comics-based movie 'Venom'. In the movie, Hardy stars as Eddie Brock/Venom in the titular role, while Ahmed as Carlton Drake/Riot.

Ahmed, a Britisher of Pakistani origin, first talked about his Mogambo fascination during a Jimmy Kimmel show, where he had said, “Mogambo is probably the most famous supervillain in all of Bollywood film history. He’s really famous because he’s got the best catchphrase.”

He then asked fans to send him their own videos.

Here are some fan reactions:

Never thought there would come a day when I would hear Tom Hardy say the iconic #mogambo line. Thanks @rizmc @TomHardy — Sham Sreedharan (@shyamk136) September 30, 2018

Damn. Coming from the guy who's a close second to #mogambo. Bane, my brother.. the best villain in world cinema ever, Mr. Amrish Puri, must be smiling his toothy, evil smile up there in heaven.. tapping his fingers on his glass globe..and must be saying, surely.. #MogamboKhushHua https://t.co/1U9KTi6iOx — Varun Lalwani (@lalwanivarun) September 30, 2018

'Venom,' directed by Ruben Fleischer, is due for an October 1 premiere in Los Angeles. The theatrical release in India will be on October 5.