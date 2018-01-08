Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman Wins Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series

Nicole Kidman just keeps getting better and better with age. The actress took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in hit-TV series 'Big Little Lies'.

She used her acceptance speech to thank all the women who have come out in support of the #TimesUp movement and also celebrated the power of women overall.

The Australian actress started by confessing her love and respect for her co-star and friend Reese Witherspoon.

She said, "We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you."

Kidman also thanked her other 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern and said that this award is not just 'hers', rather 'theirs' to share as a unit.

She noted, "Also, I want to say, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, we sat at a table, pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow. The power of women."

But the sweetest moment in her speech came when she thanked her mother, who is also known to be an advocate for the women's movement.

"And my mama. My mama was an advocate for the women's movement when I was growing up. Because of her, I'm standing here. My achievements are her achievements," stated Kidman.

The actress beat out Jessica Biel ('The Sinner'), Jessica Lange ('Feud: Bette and Joan'), Susan Sarandon ('Feud: Bette and Joan') and Reese Witherspoon ('Big Little Lies').

(ANI)