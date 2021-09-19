Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment ‘Nicolas Cage ‘Is Never Going To Retire’ From Acting

‘Nicolas Cage ‘Is Never Going To Retire’ From Acting

The 57-year-old actor has been working in Hollywood for since almost four decades, delivering some of the most critically-acclaimed and smash hit movies.

‘Nicolas Cage ‘Is Never Going To Retire’ From Acting
Nicolas Cage has no plans to retire from acting | Source: Instagram

Trending

‘Nicolas Cage ‘Is Never Going To Retire’ From Acting
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T10:47:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 10:47 am

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage feels that acting keeps him in a positive frame of mind and is a far more “healthier” option for the “Face Off” star rather than retirement.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cage said he is "never going to retire" from acting.

"That can’t happen. To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I’m healthier when I’m working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I’m never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies?" he said.

"What’s funny is, my argument with people who go, 'You work too much', was ‘I like working, and it’s healthy, I’m happy when I’m working, and by the way, guys like (James) Cagney and (Humphrey) Bogart, they were doing hundreds of movies.' And then I went, ‘I’d better check that,’ and I went, ‘Oops'," Cage added.

The 57-year-old actor has been working in Hollywood for since almost four decades, delivering some of the most critically-acclaimed and smash hit movies like ‘Wild At Heart’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘Con Air’, ‘Adaptation’ and ‘Ghost Rider’.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

He is currently receiving praise for indie feature ‘Pig’, which released in the US in July, and ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’.

The actor will next star in Lionsgate film ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ in which he plays a fictionalised version of himself, along with a supporting cast of Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris.

(With Inpurs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Nicolas Cage Mumbai Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

IT Department Alleges Sonu Sood Of Financial Irregularities Worth Rs 250 crores

IT Department Alleges Sonu Sood Of Financial Irregularities Worth Rs 250 crores

Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

Divya Agarwal Declared Winner Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Daisy Shah: Love Animals With All Your Heart, And If You Can’t, Then Don’t Hate Them Or Harm Them

Rana Daggubati: Getting An Opportunity To Work With Power Star Pawan Kalyan Has Truly Been Wonderful

Salman Khan’s Former Girlfriend Somy Ali: I Have Had Suicidal Thoughts

Jacqueline Fernandez To Nargis Fakhri – Foreign Divas Who Made A Dynamic Mark In Bollywood

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out Against Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Raghav Chadha After His Misogynistic Comment

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

IT Department Finds Irregularities Of Over Rs 20 Crores By Sonu Sood

IT Department Finds Irregularities Of Over Rs 20 Crores By Sonu Sood

From Grooving On Bollywood Music To Getting Popular, Catch Up With The ‘Punjab Di Kudi Living Abroad’

From Grooving On Bollywood Music To Getting Popular, Catch Up With The ‘Punjab Di Kudi Living Abroad’

Varun Sharma To Tickle Your Funny Bones As The Host For IPL

Varun Sharma To Tickle Your Funny Bones As The Host For IPL

‘I Let My Physical And Mental Health Take A Backseat, But Not Anymore': Armaan Malik

‘I Let My Physical And Mental Health Take A Backseat, But Not Anymore': Armaan Malik

Read More from Outlook

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Harish Manav / After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress legislative party (CLP) in a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday authorized party president Sonia Gandhi to name the new CM.

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Thufail PT / A discipline earned while tackling Covid-19 may have saved Kerala from a wide outbreak of Nipah. Despite thin resources, the state health machinery kicked in to put checks in place.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement