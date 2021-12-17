Katrina Kaif Makes Halwa For Vicky Kaushal And Her In-Laws; Exclaims, 'Maine Banaya'

The newlywed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share her ''Maine Banaya'' moment where she prepared a delicious sweet dish for the Chauka Chardhana, which is a Punjabi ritual.

The ritual holds a special significance as the bride cooks for the first time for the family post her wedding. Kaif prepared the dish for her in-laws and shared it on her Instagram story which she captioned as "Maine Banaya" "Chaunka Chardhana" with a smiley emoticon.

The sweet dish seems to be a halwa draped with sweet coatings of raisins. Kaif is sure to win the hearts of her new family with the sweet beginnings!

Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, near Ranthambore. Fans have been buzzing about their Roka and wedding dates for months, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Only friends and family members were invited to their wedding, which was held in a private location.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic),” the couple wrote in an Instagram post announcing the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Photos from the couple's haldi and sangeet ceremonies were also shared ons social media.

According to reports, the two are planning a lavish reception for their industry colleagues in Mumbai. However, no confirmation has been received as of yet.

On the work front, 'Sooryavanshi', Kaif's most recent film, was a huge hit. 'Sardar Udham', which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, earned Kaushal enormous praise.