Katrina Kaif Makes Halwa For Vicky Kaushal And Her In-Laws; Exclaims, 'Maine Banaya'

The newlywed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share her ''Maine Banaya'' moment where she prepared a delicious sweet dish for the Chauka Chardhana, which is a Punjabi ritual.
The ritual holds a special significance as the bride cooks for the first time for the family post her wedding. Kaif prepared the dish for her in-laws and shared it on her Instagram story which she captioned as "Maine Banaya" "Chaunka Chardhana" with a smiley emoticon.
The sweet dish seems to be a halwa draped with sweet coatings of raisins. Kaif is sure to win the hearts of her new family with the sweet beginnings!
Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, near Ranthambore. Fans have been buzzing about their Roka and wedding dates for months, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Only friends and family members were invited to their wedding, which was held in a private location.
“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic),” the couple wrote in an Instagram post announcing the wedding.
View this post on Instagram
Photos from the couple's haldi and sangeet ceremonies were also shared ons social media.
According to reports, the two are planning a lavish reception for their industry colleagues in Mumbai. However, no confirmation has been received as of yet.
On the work front, 'Sooryavanshi', Kaif's most recent film, was a huge hit. 'Sardar Udham', which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, earned Kaushal enormous praise.