I Was Not Aware About 'Harry Potter' Saga, Almost Turned Down Playing Voldemort: Ralph Fiennes

Actor Ralph Fiennes has revealed he initially planned to turn down playing Voldemort because he was not aware about the "Harry Potter" saga.

The 56-year-old actor said he was ''ignorant'' about J K Rowling's wizarding franchise when he was first offered the role of the Dark Lord in the second movie "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005.

''The truth is I was actually ignorant about the films and the books. I was approached by the production. Mike Newell was directing the film that they wanted me to be in... the first time Voldemort was going to appear physically.

''Out of ignorance I just sort of thought, this isn't for me... Quite stupidly I resisted, I was hesitant. I think the clincher was that my sister Martha - who has three children who were then probably about 12, 10 and 8 - she said, 'What do you mean? You've got to do it!' So then I rewound my thinking," Fiennes said during an appearance on the "The Jonathan Ross Show".

