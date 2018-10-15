Ducati India Announces Festive Offers

As more two-wheeler manufacturers gear up for the upcoming festivities, Ducati India has announced exclusive offers for customers who plan to get their hands on a Multistrada 950 or any of the bikes from the Diavel and Scrambler 800 range.

The offers include a complimentary GoPro Hero action camera along with mounts as well as a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Ducati Museum in Bologna, Italy. So if you are planning to own one of the Italian beauties mentioned above, we suggest you head to your nearest Ducati India dealership at the earliest since its a limited period offer.



To know more about the offer and the gifts in detail. Head to the press release attached below.



Press Release:

Ducati India celebrates the spirit of festivity with exclusive offers



Ducati to provide complementary GoPro on purchase of Multistrada 950 and the entire Scrambler 800 range



New Delhi, 12th October 2018: With the festive season around the corner, Ducati India today announced exclusive offers for customers across the Scrambler 800, Diavel and Multistrada categories. As part of these offers, Ducati India has partnered with GoPro - American action camera company, to celebrate the spirit of festivals and enhance the joy of riding for biking enthusiasts.



The partnership with GoPro will enable Ducati India to offer complementary GoPro Hero camera with mounts on purchase of any Scrambler from the entire 800 range and GoPro Hero 7 silver camera with mounts on purchase of the Multistrada 950. This partnership will allow the customers to capture their riding stories and the festive frivolities with a new lens.



Additionally, the festive offers include an all-expense paid trip to Ducati Museum in Bologna, Italy on purchase of the Diavel and Diavel Diesel. This will be an exceptional opportunity for Ducati customers to experience the legacy and heritage of Ducati in its true form.



Commenting on this, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We are committed to delight our customers and these festive offerings are a testament to our commitment. The partnership with GoPro will allow Ducatistis to capture their meaningful experiences thereby adding to the allure of festivity. To further enhance the excitement, a trip to Ducati Museum will be the perfect festive gift from Ducati India to Diavel fans in the country."



Ducati has been constantly endeavoring to add more value to Ducati buying and ownership experience. These offers reiterate Ducati’s commitment to provide unparalleled customer satisfaction and the joy of owning a Ducati.



These offers are available for a limited period across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.

Source: zigwheels.com