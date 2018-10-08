Aussie legend Matthew Hayden miraculously escaped alive with fractured vertebrae and torn ligaments after meeting with an accident while surfing with his son on Stradbroke Island in Queensland.

The former opening batsman, however, admitted that he had "dodged a bullet." The 46-year-old posted a couple of photos on Instagram over the weekend, explaining what had happened.

In his first post on Saturday, the left-handed batsman said "Took on Straddie back bank yesterday with @josh_hayden28 and lost!!! Game over for a few days."

On Sunday, he shared another Instagram post, detailing the extent of the injury. He wrote, "Ok. Last attention seeking post I promise. Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie who have been so supportive. Especially Ben & Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet. Thank you everyone. On the road to recovery."

In a celebrated career, Hayden played 103 Tests, 161 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia. After 15 years of international cricket, he retired in 1994.

Considered as one of the greatest ever openers, Hayden scored Test 8625 runs at an average of 50.73 with the help of 30 hundreds. In ODIs, he scored 6133 runs with the help of 10 hundreds. He has 308 T20I runs too.