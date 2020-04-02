Coronavirus: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Releases Rs 1 Cr From MPLADS Fund, Donates One Month Salary

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has sanctioned Rs one crore from his MPLADS fund for both Leh and Kargil districts, besides donating his one month salary to the PM Relief Fund in order to strengthen the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

The Centre has recently changed guidelines to allow the use of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to supplement the government's effort in battle against the deadly disease.

The funds sanctioned by the MP will be utilised by the deputy commissioners of both the districts of Ladakh for purchasing equipment for establishment of bio safety level-3 testing laboratory and infra-red thermometers (non-contact), among others.

Besides these, the amount can be used for purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE) for the medical personnel, thermal imaging scanners, coronavirus testing kits for airports of Leh, Kargil and Thoise, and Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh roads which allow detecting of temperature from a safe distance.

The fund will be further used to improve the ventilators and isolation/quarantine wards.