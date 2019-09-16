Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV Offers More Space?

The front seats of the Creta are the most comfortable place to be in among all the SUVs.

Renault and Nissan SUVs are bigger on the outside but smaller on the inside.

Seltos has the most spacious boot and the most shoulder room for rear passengers.

Creta has the most space in the front row, especially in terms of legroom and kneeroom.

Kia recently entered the compact SUV segment in India with the launch of the Seltos at an introductory price ranging from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Captur. Now, let’s see which of these compact SUVs offer the most amount of space:

Dimensions

The Hyundai Creta is smaller in every aspect when compared to the other three, except for height.

The Kicks and the Creta offer 400 litres boot space while the Seltos tops them all with 433 litres of luggage capacity.

The Nissan Kicks is the longest SUV and its width is at par with that of the Renault Captur. Its wheelbase measures the same as that of the Captur.

Front-row Space

Overall, the Hyundai Creta is the roomiest compact SUV in terms of front row seating.

At 1400mm, the Creta has the widest cabin too.

The front seats in the Creta have the maximum length, width and height among all the four compact SUVs.

However, the Captur is the perfect car for taller passengers as it offers the maximum headroom.

In terms of kneeroom as well, the Creta has the most to offer and that too by an impressive margin.

The Hyundai Creta has the maximum legroom among all the compact SUVs.

Second-row Space

The Seltos can fit in three adults comfortably as it has the most shoulder room on offer among all its peers.

The Hyundai Creta has the maximum headroom at the rear.

Even in terms of rear legroom, the Creta continues to dominate the segment.

In case of the rear bench of these SUVs, the one in the Creta has the maximum width on offer thereby accommodating three adults comfortably.