Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV Offers More Space?

Creta has the most space in the front row, especially in terms of legroom and kneeroom.
Seltos has the most spacious boot and the most shoulder room for rear passengers.
Creta offers the most headroom and kneeroom for rear occupants.
Renault and Nissan SUVs are bigger on the outside but smaller on the inside.
The front seats of the Creta are the most comfortable place to be in among all the SUVs.
Kia recently entered the compact SUV segment in India with the launch of the Seltos at an introductory price ranging from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Captur. Now, let’s see which of these compact SUVs offer the most amount of space:
Dimensions
The Nissan Kicks is the longest SUV and its width is at par with that of the Renault Captur. Its wheelbase measures the same as that of the Captur.
The Kicks and the Creta offer 400 litres boot space while the Seltos tops them all with 433 litres of luggage capacity.
The Hyundai Creta is smaller in every aspect when compared to the other three, except for height.
Front-row Space
The Hyundai Creta has the maximum legroom among all the compact SUVs.
In terms of kneeroom as well, the Creta has the most to offer and that too by an impressive margin.
However, the Captur is the perfect car for taller passengers as it offers the maximum headroom.
The front seats in the Creta have the maximum length, width and height among all the four compact SUVs.
At 1400mm, the Creta has the widest cabin too.
Overall, the Hyundai Creta is the roomiest compact SUV in terms of front row seating.
Second-row Space
The Seltos can fit in three adults comfortably as it has the most shoulder room on offer among all its peers.
The Hyundai Creta has the maximum headroom at the rear.
Even in terms of rear legroom, the Creta continues to dominate the segment.
In case of the rear bench of these SUVs, the one in the Creta has the maximum width on offer thereby accommodating three adults comfortably.
The Seltos’ floor hump is 45mm tall and 325mm wide whereas that of the Kicks measures 75mm in height and 275mm in width. Thus, in the Kia, you can keep your feet on the hump but in the Kicks you’d be more comfortable placing your feet on either side of it.
Pricing
Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta may start at similar prices but are a lot pricier than the Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur when it comes to the top-spec variants.
The Seltos is available with three engines in total - two petrol and one diesel, all of which get an automatic transmission option as well.
The Hyundai Creta also comes with three engines - one petrol and two diesel units, where only the 1.6-litre engines come with an AT option.
Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
The Renault Captur gets the same pair of powertrains as the Kicks which includes the absence of an automatic option.
The lack of an automatic option helps keep the prices low for the Kicks and Captur as compared to the Korean SUV offerings.
Source: cardekho.com