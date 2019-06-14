Bajaj Pulsar NS200 FI India Bound

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Fi could carry a premium of around Rs 6,000 over the carb variant.

It may feature minor cosmetic updates in the form of colour-coded rim tapes and Fi badging.

The inclusion of fuel injection could help the bike comply with upcoming BS6 emission norms.

The sporty Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will soon be receiving a crucial mechanical update in India. Bajaj will update the motorcycle with fuel injection in the near future to help it comply with upcoming BS6 emission norms. The NS200 is currently available in the Colombian market with Fi badging. Moreover, all two-wheeler manufacturers are currently in the process of transitioning to BS6-compliant two-wheelers.

On the design front, the bike is likely to remain largely unchanged, aside from minor updates to its decals. It’s likely to look identical to the Pulsar NS200 sold abroad which features colour-coded neon green and blue FI badging as well as rim tapes.

As for its powertrain, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sold abroad uses the same 199.5cc, liquid-cooled motor, but makes 24.13PS and 18.6Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the India-spec NS200 produces 23.5PS and 18.3Nm, mated to a 6-speed transmission. We sure hope the inclusion of fuel-injection brings the power figures of the India-spec bike at par with its Colombian counterpart.

Needless to say, the updated bike will carry a slight premium over the standard model, which currently retails for Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We feel a price hike of around Rs 6,000 should be a fair deal. Once launched, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will go up against the Hero Xtreme 200R (carb) and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (FI).

Source: zigwheels.com