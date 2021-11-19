Amazon India Joins Hand With Four Organizations To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
"Amazon Saheli" program and the government bodies together assist and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs associated with them from the four concerned states to register their business with Amazon India and access a wider market base.

2021-11-19T20:39:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 8:39 pm

Amazon India enters into a partnership with four organizations as part of its empowering, "Amazon Saheli" programme to accelerate the growth of women entrepreneurs across the country.

These organisations include Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Chhattisgarh State Forest Department (CG Forest) and Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS).

Amazon Saheli programme will offer extensive training and skill development workshops for its participants to help women entrepreneurs associated with them, to holistically understand the nuances of online selling and develop skills and capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.in.These training workshops comprise sessions on the listing of products, imaging & cataloguing, packaging and shipping, inventory and account management, and customer servicing.

On the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Amazon.in launched a special WED storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses. The WED storefront will help customers discover and purchase from close to 98,000 unique products from selections like handicraft, handloom, fashion accessories, grocery, among others.

"In line with our commitment to digitize one Crore MSMEs by 2025, we are proud to announce that we are collaborating with leading government bodies, including UPSRLM in Uttar Pradesh, ARIAS in Assam, CG Forest in Chhattisgarh and JSLPS in Jharkhand to directly impact and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs across the four states," Amazon India Director, Seller Partner Services, Sumit Sahay said. He added that the company wants to enable and empower women entrepreneurs who nurture the dream of starting something of their own and help them unleash their true potential by providing a comprehensive suite of marketplace services and continued support.

With PTI Inputs

India Amazon India Women Entrepreneurs
One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

