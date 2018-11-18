﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  73-Year-Old Woman's Body Found In Delhi Home With Throat Slit

73-Year-Old Woman's Body Found In Delhi Home With Throat Slit

During a preliminary investigation, it was found that the house had not been ransacked and there was no forced entry.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2018
73-Year-Old Woman's Body Found In Delhi Home With Throat Slit
Representative Image
73-Year-Old Woman's Body Found In Delhi Home With Throat Slit
outlookindia.com
2018-11-18T08:37:50+0530

A 73-year-old woman's body was found at her house in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Sarita Pandey was found with her throat slit on a sofa.

She lived with her husband. Her son, daughter and grandson live nearby, a senior police officer said.

The deceased's husband had gone out and when he returned home at around 6.30 pm, he found his wife's body on the sofa with her throat slit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

During a preliminary investigation, it was found that the house had not been ransacked and there was no forced entry, he said.

A murder case has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Several teams have been formed to look for clues and they are probing all angles to ascertain the sequence of events, they said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Murder National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No One Can Stop Construction Of Ram Temple If Hindus Unite, Says Subramaian Swamy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters