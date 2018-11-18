73-Year-Old Woman's Body Found In Delhi Home With Throat Slit

A 73-year-old woman's body was found at her house in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Sarita Pandey was found with her throat slit on a sofa.

She lived with her husband. Her son, daughter and grandson live nearby, a senior police officer said.

The deceased's husband had gone out and when he returned home at around 6.30 pm, he found his wife's body on the sofa with her throat slit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

During a preliminary investigation, it was found that the house had not been ransacked and there was no forced entry, he said.

A murder case has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Several teams have been formed to look for clues and they are probing all angles to ascertain the sequence of events, they said.

PTI